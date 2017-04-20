Tamron wins TIPA Award for four consecutive years

SP 150-600mm F/5-6.3 Di VC USD G2 (Model A022) wins

“BEST DSLR TELEPHOTO ZOOM LENS”

April 19, 2017, Saitama, Japan – Tamron Co., Ltd. (President & CEO: Shiro Ajisaka), a leading manufacturer of precision optics, has announced that its SP 150-600mm F/5-6.3 Di VC USD G2 (Model A022) has been awarded with the “TIPA Awards 2017/ BEST DSLR TELEPHOTO ZOOM LENS” hosted by the TIPA (Technical Image Press Association).

Excerpt from the Award Citation of the TIPA Jury:

This long-range zoom is built for full-frame DSLRs but can also be used on APS-C DSLRs to deliver an incredible 225-900mm focal length range (approximate, depending on camera). Tamron’s improved VC (vibration compensation) offers a 4.5 stop advantage with three modes for a variety of shooting scenarios. The lens incorporates three low dispersion elements to aid in the elimination of chromatic aberrations and is constructed with 21 elements in 13 groups, with a minimum focusing distance of 86.6 inches (220cm). Other features include eBAND and BBAR coating to help reduce ghosting and flare, a fast ultrasonic silent drive ring-type motor, and leak-proof seals on the metal barrel.

About the TIPA Awards

The TIPA Awards are world-renowned as the most influential photo and imaging product awards in the industry. The Technical Image Press Association (TIPA) has a worldwide membership of photo and imaging magazines from 15 countries across five continents. Once a year the editors of TIPA’s member magazines meet to vote for the best photo and imaging products in each category.

