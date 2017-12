Tamron Canada is pleased to announce our gift to Tamron Canada lens owners.

Register your new Tamron Canada lens at Tamron.ca/warranty and we will extend your Tamron Canada’s Six Year Warranty by an additional four years!

The extended warranty applies to all Tamron Canada lenses purchased within the last 10 years from an authorized Tamron Canada dealer. Please go to Tamron.ca/warranty to view all warranty conditions.

Wishing everyone a Happy Holidays!