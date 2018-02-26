New F/4 telephoto zoom lens featuring superb optical performance and a lightweight and compact body ensuring easier portability

70-210mm F/4 Di VC USD (Model A034)

February 22, 2018, Saitama, Japan– Tamron Co., Ltd. (President & CEO: Shiro Ajisaka), a leading manufacturer of optics for diverse applications, announces the launch of the 70-210mm F/4 Di VC USD (Model A034), a compact telephoto zoom lens for full-frame DSLR cameras. Model A034 provides superb optical performance throughout the entire zoom range and features a maximum magnification ratio of 1:3.1, the highest in its class.* The design includes an internal zoom mechanism that provides solid mechanical construction and stable, reliable operation. Model A034 also employs a Dual MPU (Micro-Processing Unit) design, which enables high-speed and high-accuracy AF performance as well as powerful VC (Vibration Compensation) image stabilization for flexible and versatile use in various situations. For dependable outdoor use, the new telephoto zoom is equipped with Fluorine Coating and Moisture-Resistant Construction.

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

High-performance telephoto zoom lens with a constant maximum aperture of F/4

Leveraging Tamron’s years of knowhow developing telephoto zoom lenses, Model A034 achieves superb optical performance with high contrast and resolution. The optical construction (20 elements in 14 groups) uses three LD (Low Dispersion) lens elements to effectively compensate for axial and transverse chromatic aberrations, thereby ensuring crisp and crystal clear image quality across the entire frame. Furthermore, Model A034 features a constant maximum aperture of F/4 throughout the entire zoom range, thus providing superior control over depth-of-field and excellent bokeh. Compared to large aperture telephoto zoom lenses, the new A034 is lighter with a weight at just 850 g (30.3 oz) and is more compact with a total length of only 174 mm (6.8 in) for excellent portability. The lighter weight and smaller size make this new lens easier to carry and instantly spring into action.

Class-leading magnification ratio and MOD (Minimum Object Distance)

Model A034 boasts the highest-in-class maximum magnification ratio of 1:3.1 and the shortest-in-class* MOD of 0.95 m (37.4 in). The shorter working distance enables photographers to capture close-up images of small objects like flowers while using a telephoto zoom.

Highly reliable internal zoom mechanism

Thanks to an internal zoom mechanism, the physical length of the A034 does not change during zooming, thereby minimizing changes in the center of gravity and providing more stable use and operation. In addition, it’s not necessary for the photographer to move backwards even when shooting space is limited, for instance, when photographing through a wire mesh fence at a zoo. So-called “zoom creep” is impossible because the overall length never extends. Furthermore, the design provides a very robust and sturdy feeling, and the non-rotating front element makes the use of polarizing filters much easier.

High-speed Dual MPU (Micro-Processing Unit)* control system delivers responsive autofocus performance plus outstanding VC (Vibration Compensation) image stabilization

The Dual MPU system includes two high-performance MPUs dedicated to VC processing and lens system control. Both MPUs have a DSP (Digital Signal Processing) block that provides high-speed digital signal processing, improving the computing power of the entire system. This new control system achieves high-speed and precise AF performance as well as assured VC effects.

* A new control system using two high-performance MPUs (micro-processor units).

Excellent autofocus performance

Model A034’s AF drive system uses a USD (Ultrasonic Silent Drive) ring-type ultrasonic motor for outstanding responsiveness and to ensure fast, precise focusing. Plus the new zoom is equipped with a Full-time Manual Focus override mechanism that enables a photographer shooting with AF to instantly make fine manual focusing adjustments without switching the AF-MF mode switch.

Outstanding vibration compensation effects

The new A034 is equipped with Tamron’s proprietary VC system and achieves the CIPA image stabilization performance level of 4 stops.* Even in low light or with slow shutter speeds, photographers can enjoy shake-free handheld shooting with ease and comfort.

*CIPA Standard Compliant. For Canon: EOS-5D MKIII is used; for Nikon: D810 is used.

Fluorine Coating

The surface of the front element is coated with a protective fluorine compound that has excellent water- and oil-repellant qualities. The front surface is easier to wipe clean and is less vulnerable to the damaging effects of dirt, dust, moisture or oily fingerprints, allowing for much easier maintenance. The coating also provides an enhanced level of durability, and will sustain its effectiveness for years.

Moisture-Resistant Construction

Seals are located at the lens mount area and other critical locations to prevent infiltration of moisture and/or rain drops to provide Moisture-Resistant Construction. This feature affords an additional layer of protection when shooting outdoors under adverse weather conditions.

Compatible with Tamron tele converter

The new lens is also compatible with the TELE CONVERTER 1.4x (Model TC-X14) and TELE CONVERTER 2.0x (Model TC-X20), which increase the focal length of the lens to 1.4 times and 2 times the original, respectively. Both tele converters are carefully designed and constructed to provide outstanding high image quality.

Note: For more detailed information about tele converters, please refer to the Tamron website.

Changes in zoom range when used with 70-210 mm F/4 Di VC USD (Model A034)

Mounted on 35 mm full-frame DSLR camera Mounted on APS-C format DSLR camera Without tele converter 70-210mm Approx. 109-326mm With 1.4x tele converter*2 98-294mm Approx. 152-456mm With 2.0x tele converter*2 140-420mm Approx. 217-651mm

Changes in magnification ratio when used with 70-210mm F/4 Di VC USD (Model A034)

Maximum Magnification Ratio Without tele converter 1:3.1 With 1.4x tele converter 1:2.2 With 2.0x tele converter 1:1.6

Available focusing mode when used with 70-210mm F/4 Di VC USD (Model A034)

When using viewfinder When using live view mode F-number With 1.4x tele converter AF Possible AF* Possible F/5.6 With 2.0x tele converter AF Possible AF* Possible F/8

* Subjects with low contrast and/or luminosity values can sometimes result in out-of-focus images.

Compatible with TAMRON TAP-in ConsoleTM, an optional accessory

The new A034 is compatible with the optional TAMRON TAP-in Console, an optional accessory product that provides a USB connection to a personal computer, enabling users to easily update a lens’s firmware as well as customize features including fine adjustments to the AF and VC.

Optional tripod mount compatible with Arca-Swiss style quick release plates

For rapid attachment to a tripod, an Arca-Swiss style tripod mount is available as an optional accessory. Featuring a hinge-type ring section, connection is easy even when the lens is mounted on a camera. To maximize the advantages of the small and lightweight F/4 zoom lens, the tripod mount is made of lightweight, sturdy magnesium alloy.

Electromagnetic diaphragm system now used also for Nikon-mount lenses

An electromagnetic diaphragm system, which has been a standard feature for Canon-mount lenses, is now employed in Nikon-mount lenses.* More precise diaphragm and aperture control is possible because the diaphragm blades are driven and controlled by a built-in motor through electronic pulse signals.

*Available only with cameras compatible with the electromagnetic diaphragm

(D5, D4s, D4, D3X, Df, D850, D810, D800, D800E, D750, D600, D610, D300S, D500, D7500, D7200, D7100, D7000, D5600, D5500, D5300, D5200, D5100, D5000, D3400, D3300, D3200, D3100).

(As of January, 2018; Tamron)

SPECIFICATIONS

Model : A034 Focal Length : 70‐210mm Maximum Aperture : F/4 Angle of View (diagonal) : 34°21′ -11°46’ (for full-frame format) : 23°01′ -7°46’ (for APS-C format) Optical Construction : 20 elements in 14 groups Minimum Object Distance : 0.95m (37.4 in) Maximum Magnification Ratio : 1:3.1 Filter Size : φ67mm Maximum Diameter : φ76mm Length* : for Canon 176.5mm (6.9 in) : for Nikon 174mm (6.8 in) Weight** : for Canon 860g (30.3 oz) : for Nikon 850g (30 oz) Aperture Blades : 9 (circular diaphragm) Minimum Aperture : F/4-F/32 Image Stabilization Performance : 4 stops (CIPA Standards Compliant). For Canon : EOS-5D MKIII is used.

For Nikon : D810 is used. Standard Accessories : Lens hood, Lens caps Compatible Mounts : Canon, Nikon

Specifications, appearance, functionality, etc. are subject to change without prior notice.

* Length is the distance from the front tip of the lens to the lens mount face.

**Weight does not include the weight of detachable tripod mount.

Lens Exterior

*Lens tripod ring mounted on a lens.

Tripod mount is an option.

MTF/ Optical Construction

