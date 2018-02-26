Tamron announces the development of a high-speed standard zoom lens for 35mm full-frame mirrorless cameras

28-75mm F/2.8 Di III RXD (Model A036)

February 22, 2018, Saitama, Japan – Tamron Co., Ltd. (President & CEO: Shiro Ajisaka; Headquarters: Saitama City), a leading manufacturer of optics for diverse applications, announces the development of a new high-speed standard zoom lens for 35mm full-frame mirrorless cameras, the 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III RXD (Model A036). This signals Tamron’s plans to further expand and improve its lens lineup for 35mm full-frame mirrorless cameras, in addition to its lenses for DSLR and other mirrorless camera formats.

Model A036 delivers superb optical performance, including both outstanding image quality and beautiful background blur effects(bokeh). Photographers may enjoy dynamic wide-angle expressions like never before thanks to a minimum object distance of 0.19 m (7.5 in) at the wide-angle zoom setting. Usefulness and versatility are enhanced by its compact size and light weight, measuring only 117.8mm (4.6 in) and weighing 550g (19.4 oz). Model A036 incorporates an all-new high-speed and precise AF driving system. The RXD (Rapid eXtra-silent stepping Drive), stepping motor unit, operates with remarkable quietness, making it perfect for video use. The lens also features Moisture-Resistant Construction that is helpful in outdoor photography, plus hydrophobic Fluorine Coating that is highly resistant to fingerprints and debris. In addition, A036 is compatible with the “Direct Manual Focus (DMF)” system feature of Sony cameras, enabling this new zoom to take full advantage of the advanced functions that ensure comfortable user experiences.

PRODUCT NAME DATE OF LAUNCH 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III RXD (Model A036)

For Sony E-mount (35mm full-frame) Launch planned by the middle of 2018

Main features

Superb optical performance, including both outstanding image quality and beautiful background blur effects (bokeh), provided by fast F/2.8 aperture. Comfortably light weight (550g / 19.4 oz) and compact (117.8mm / 4.6 in). Close-focusing; Minimum Object Distance: 0.19m / 7.5 in at wide-angle setting and 0.39m / 15.3 in at the telephoto position. All-new “RXD” stepping motor AF unit is extremely quiet and therefore perfect for video capture. Exciting next-generation design keeping the brand consistency that is ergonomically superb. Moisture-Resistant Construction and Fluorine Coating for weather protection. Compatible with the “Direct Manual Focus (DMF)” feature that enables Sony cameras to instantly switch between autofocus and manual focus.

* Specifications, appearance, functionality, etc. are subject to change without prior notice.

About Tamron Co., Ltd.

“New Eyes for Industry” is Tamron’s philosophy. This creed is consistent with the company’s position as a manufacturer of a wide range of original optical products, from interchangeable lenses for SLR cameras to various optical devices for both the general consumer and OEM. Tamron makes optical products that contribute to a range of different industries and will continue to devote its rich creativity and leading-edge technical prowess to various industrial fields. Furthermore, Tamron is fully aware of its responsibility to the environment and aspires to help preserve the natural environment in all of its business activities.

Optical Product Line-up:

Interchangeable lenses for SLR cameras, digital camera lenses, video camera lenses, lenses for automotive applications, IP and CCTV lenses, lenses for long wavelength infrared cameras, ultra-precision optical components and more.