Tamron 18-400mm F/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD (Model B028)

Introducing the world’s first*1 ultra-telephoto all-in-one zoom lens with an extended range that covers 18-400mm

Dramatic extended range achieved by combining cutting-edge optical design and other new breakthrough technologies including a redesigned cam structure.

June 23, 2017, Saitama, Japan – Tamron Co., Ltd. (President & CEO: Shiro Ajisaka), a leading manufacturer of optics for diverse applications, announces the launch of the new 18-400mm F/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD (Model B028), the world’s first ultra-telephoto all-in-one zoom lens for APS-C DSLR cameras, which covers a focal length range of 18-400mm. Since the 1992 launch of its AF28-200mm F/3.8-5.6 Aspherical (Model 71D), Tamron has dominated the all-in-one zoom category and has produced many lenses that cover wide-angle to telephoto zoom ranges. Tamron has now developed an ultra-telephoto all-in-one zoom that extends to 400mm (35mm equivalent of 620mm) and a 22.2x zoom ratio. Packed in a light, compact body (121.4mm/705g)*2 is Tamron’s accumulated knowledge and experience for all-in-one zoom lenses, including the most advanced optical and mechanical designs, an HLD (High/Low torque modulated Drive) for the AF system and the Vibration Compensation system. Photographers can now enjoy wide-angle to ultra-telephoto photography using one lens, which is ideal for travel photography and eliminates the need to carry extra lenses. The new Model B028 lens enables a wide variety of ultra-telephoto images including everyday casual scenes.

PRODUCT NAME

18-400mm F/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD (Model B028)

DATE OF LAUNCH

July 20, 2017

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS