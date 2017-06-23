Tamron 18-400mm F/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD (Model B028)

Introducing the world’s first*1 ultra-telephoto all-in-one zoom lens with an extended range that covers 18-400mm
Dramatic extended range achieved by combining cutting-edge optical design and other new breakthrough technologies including a redesigned cam structure.
June 23, 2017, Saitama, Japan – Tamron Co., Ltd. (President & CEO: Shiro Ajisaka), a leading manufacturer of optics for diverse applications, announces the launch of the new 18-400mm F/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD (Model B028), the world’s first ultra-telephoto all-in-one zoom lens for APS-C DSLR cameras, which covers a focal length range of 18-400mm. Since the 1992 launch of its AF28-200mm F/3.8-5.6 Aspherical (Model 71D), Tamron has dominated the all-in-one zoom category and has produced many lenses that cover wide-angle to telephoto zoom ranges. Tamron has now developed an ultra-telephoto all-in-one zoom that extends to 400mm (35mm equivalent of 620mm) and a 22.2x zoom ratio. Packed in a light, compact body (121.4mm/705g)*2 is Tamron’s accumulated knowledge and experience for all-in-one zoom lenses, including the most advanced optical and mechanical designs, an HLD (High/Low torque modulated Drive) for the AF system and the Vibration Compensation system. Photographers can now enjoy wide-angle to ultra-telephoto photography using one lens, which is ideal for travel photography and eliminates the need to carry extra lenses. The new Model B028 lens enables a wide variety of ultra-telephoto images including everyday casual scenes.
PRODUCT NAME
18-400mm F/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD (Model B028)
DATE OF LAUNCH
July 20, 2017
PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS
- The world’s first*1 ultra-telephoto all-in-one zoom lens to achieve 400mm telephoto
The new Model B028 is the world’s first lens for APS-C DSLR cameras that covers a focal length range of 18-400mm and achieves a zoom ratio of 22.2x. The focal length of 400mm on the telephoto end enables the capturing of ultra-telephoto pictures with the 35mm equivalent of 620mm angle of view. Now, with just this one lens, a photographer can readily enjoy the power of the ultra-telephoto to bring distant subjects closer as well as the perspective-flattening effects that only extreme telephoto settings can achieve. This all-in-one zoom lens is ideal for travel and everyday carry. It allows a photographer to switch from wide-angle to ultra-telephoto without changing lenses, making it faster and easier to capture a much wider range of subjects including travel scenes, wildlife, action sports, landscapes, cityscapes, portraits and food.
*1 Among interchangeable lenses for DSLR cameras (As of May 2017; Tamron)
- Excellent image quality across the entire zoom range, from wide-angle to ultra-telephoto
The optical construction of the B028 consists of 16 lens elements in 11 groups. The use of specialized glass elements such as LD (Low Dispersion) and aspherical lens elements effectively minimizes wide-ranging aberrations, including chromatic aberrations and distortion, thereby assuring outstanding image quality. Optimum power distribution among the individual lens element groups achieves both the optical performance and the compact size necessary for an ultra-telephoto all-in-one zoom lens that boasts 400mm focal length. Also, it enables tele-macro photography with a maximum magnification ratio of 1:2.9.
- Lightweight and compact design exhibits Tamron’s basic philosophy for all-in-one zoom lenses
Despite being an all-in-one zoom lens that achieves 400mm ultra-telephoto, Model B028 is light and compact with a total length of 121.4mm and a weight of 705g*2. A new lens barrel design utilizing three-step extensions was developed to enable the necessary elongation to produce a 22.2x zoom ratio. Compared to the conventional approach, the division into a larger number of cams ensures comfortable operation and stability while zooming. Tamron’s philosophy for all-in-one zoom lenses is to allow each photographer to casually capture everyday images with a lens of a practical size, and Model B028 fulfills this philosophy.
*2 Length and weight are based on figures for the Nikon-mount lens.
- HLD motor provides high-precision AF and enables compact lens construction
The AF drive system for Model B028 uses Tamron’s exclusive HLD (High/Low torque modulated Drive) motor. The power-saving HLD motor produces outstanding driving torque, and adjusts motor rotation from low to high speed to enable accurate and quiet focusing. The HLD motor takes up less space thanks to its small size and circular arc shape that allows the size of the lens to be reduced.
- Equipped with the Vibration Compensation system necessary for ultra-telephotography at 400mm
Despite its compact size, Model B028 is equipped with Tamron’s original VC (Vibration Compensation) system, which effectively curbs camera shake under low light conditions (such as a dimly lit room or at dusk) and while taking ultra-telephoto pictures. This greatly expands opportunities for casual handheld shooting. The jitter-free stability of the viewfinder image allows for easier framing and enables the photographer to compose the subject quickly and comfortably.
- Electromagnetic diaphragm system now used also for Nikon-mount lenses
The electromagnetic diaphragm system, which has been a standard feature for Canon-mount lenses, is now employed in Nikon-mount lenses*3. More precise diaphragm and aperture control is possible because the diaphragm blades are driven and controlled by a motor through electronic pulse signals.
*3 Available only with cameras compatible with the electromagnetic diaphragm (D3100, D3200, D3300, D3400, D5000, D5100, D5200, D5300, D5500, D5600, D7000, D7100, D7200, D300S, D500) (As of May, 2017; Tamron)
- User-friendly features for everyday comfortable use
With an eye toward active outdoor photography, Model B028 features Moisture-Resistant Construction to ensure worry-free shooting as well as confidence while shooting under adverse weather conditions. Also, the Zoom Lock mechanism prevents undesired movement of the lens barrel under its own weight when the camera is angled downward while walking.
- Compatible with TAP-in ConsoleTM, an optional accessory product
The optional TAP-in Console provides a USB connection to a personal computer, enabling the user to easily update the lens’s firmware as well as to customize features, including fine adjustments to the AF and VC.
- External design placing importance on functionality and ease of use
While inheriting the design that makes use of many organic curves and the delicately polished form down to fine details that characterize the SP lens series, the new Model B028 comes with a highly sophisticated design that also places a lot of importance on the lens’s functionality and ease of use, featuring an overall form that faithfully encompasses the internal structures within, a slim Luminous Gold brand ring and the switch shape design.
|SPECIFICATIONS
|Model
|B028
|Focal Length
|18-400mm
|Maximum Aperture
|F/3.5-6.3
|Angle of View (diagonal)
|75°33′ – 4° (for APS-C format)
|Optical Construction
|16 elements in 11 groups
|Minimum Object Distance
|0.45m (17.7 in)*
|Maximum Magnification Ratio
|1:2.9
|Filter Size
|φ72mm
|Maximum Diameter
|φ79mm
|Length**
|– for Canon 123.9mm (4.9 in)
– for Nikon 121.4mm (4.8 in)
|Weight
|– for Canon 710g (25 oz)
– for Nikon 705g (24.9 oz)
|Aperture Blades
|7 (circular diaphragm)
|Minimum Aperture
|/22-40
|Image Stabilization Performance
|2.5stops (CIPA Standards Compliant)
(For Canon : EOS-80D is used / For Nikon: D7200 is used)
|Standard Accessories
|Flower-shaped lens hood, Lens caps
|Compatible Mounts
|Canon, Nikon
* The minimum object distance may change if camera is used in live view mode.
** Length is the distance from the front tip of the lens to the lens mount face.
Specifications, appearance, functionality, etc. are subject to change without prior notice.
About Tamron Co., Ltd.
“New Eyes for Industry” is Tamron’s philosophy. This creed is consistent with the company’s position as a manufacturer of a wide range of original optical products, from interchangeable lenses for SLR cameras to various optical devices for both the general consumer and OEM. Tamron makes optical products that contribute to a range of different industries and will continue to devote its rich creativity and leading-edge technical prowess to various industrial fields. Furthermore, Tamron is fully aware of its responsibility to the environment and aspires to help preserve the natural environment in all of its business activities.
Optical Product Line-up:
Interchangeable lenses for SLR cameras, digital camera lenses, video camera lenses, lenses for automotive applications, IP and CCTV lenses, lenses for long wavelength infrared cameras, ultra-precision optical components and more.