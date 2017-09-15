Tamron announces the development of a new ultra-telephoto zoom lens with superior image quality, advanced features and lightweight, compact design

100-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di VC USD (Model A035)

September 15, 2017, Saitama, Japan -Tamron Co., Ltd. (President & CEO: Shiro Ajisaka), a leading manufacturer of optics for diverse applications, announces the development of a new ultra-telephoto 100-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di VC USD zoom lens (Model A035) for full-frame DSLR cameras.

The advanced optical design of Model A035 includes 3 LD (Low Dispersion) lens elements for greater aberration reduction and Tamron’s original eBAND Coating for superior anti-reflection performance. At 1,115g (39.3 oz) the new lens is the lightest weight in its class* and features magnesium material in key areas of the lens barrel to improve weight reduction, strength and portability. The Model A035 delivers fast and precise autofocus performance and consistently powerful VC (Vibration Compensation) benefits thanks to the high-speed Dual MPU (Micro-Processing Unit) control system that is found in the latest Tamron lens models.

Model A035 is fully compatible with Tamron’s 1.4X tele converter that multiplies the lens’s focal length, and the Tamron TAP-in ConsoleTM which enables lens customizations for focus adjustments, VC mechanism adjustments and more. Additionally, an Arca Swiss compatible tripod mount is available as an optional accessory.

This combination of features and optional accessories join to create a lens that photographers everywhere will enjoy using in various shooting situations, including low-light conditions that require handheld operation as well as those where convenient attachment to a tripod is preferred.



*Lens hood and tripod mount ring mounted on a lens. Tripod mount is an option. *Lens hood and tripod mount ring mounted on a lens. Tripod mount is an option.

* Among 100-400mm F/4.5-6.3 lenses for 35mm full-frame DSLR cameras (As of September 15, 2017; Tamron)

PRODUCT NAME DATE OF LAUNCH 100-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di VC USD (Model A035）.

For Canon and Nikon mount Launch planned by the end of 2017

Main features

3 LD (Low Dispersion) lens elements effectively compensate for axial chromatic aberrations, a potential issue for ultra-telephoto lenses, and other various aberrations eBAND (Extended Bandwidth & Angular-Dependency) Coating, with superior anti-reflection performance to eliminate flare and ghosting, provides flawless, crystal clear images High-speed Dual MPU (Micro-Processing Unit) control system delivers quick and highly responsive autofocus performance and outstanding vibration compensation Lightest weight (1,115 g / 39.3 oz.) lens in the ultra-telephoto zoom lens category Optional accessory tripod mount is Arca Swiss-compatible MOD (Minimum Object Distance) of 1.5 m (59 in) and maximum magnification ratio of 1:3.6 Moisture-Resistant Construction and fluorine coating for weather protection Fully compatible with tele converters and TAP-in ConsoleTM

* Specifications, appearance, functionality, etc. are subject to change without prior notice.

About Tamron Co., Ltd.

“New Eyes for Industry” is Tamron’s philosophy. This creed is consistent with the company’s position as a manufacturer of a wide range of original optical products, from interchangeable lenses for SLR cameras to various optical devices for both the general consumer and OEM. Tamron makes optical products that contribute to a range of different industries and will continue to devote its rich creativity and leading-edge technical prowess to various industrial fields. Furthermore, Tamron is fully aware of its responsibility to the environment and aspires to help preserve the natural environment in all of its business activities.

Optical Product Line-up:

Interchangeable lenses for SLR cameras, digital camera lenses, video camera lenses, lenses for automotive applications, IP and CCTV lenses, lenses for long wavelength infrared cameras, ultra-precision optical components and more.