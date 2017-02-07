Tamron 10-24mm F/3.5-4.5 Di II VC HLD Lens

Tamron introduces ultra-wide-angle zoom with Vibration Compensation. Compact, high-performance lens boasts the largest focal length range in its class*1

10-24mm F/3.5-4.5 Di II VC HLD (Model B023)

February 7, 2017, Saitama, Japan – Tamron Co., Ltd. (President & CEO: Shiro Ajisaka), a leading manufacturer of optics for diverse applications, announces the launch of 10-24mm F/3.5-4.5 Di II VC HLD (Model B023), a new ultra-wide-angle zoom lens for APS-C DSLR cameras.

Model B023 is a wide-angle zoom lens that covers an exceptionally large range—the largest focal length range in its class*1 (35mm equivalent is 16mm to 37mm). The lens is ideal for street photography, landscapes, group photos and casual everyday scenes. In 2008, Tamron launched the SP AF10-24mm F/3.5-4.5 Di II LD. Aspherical [IF] (Model B001) that provided an unprecedented focal length range in its class. Building on that lens’s popularity, the successor Model B023 has improved optical performance and new features. It embodies

Tamron’s most advanced technologies, including the VC (Vibration Compensation) system, Moisture- Resistant Construction and Fluorine Coating, and the first implementation of Tamron’s new HLD (High/Low Torque Modulated Drive Motor). Additionally, the Model B023 has a refreshing new design derived from the design of the new product lineup in the SP series.

PRODUCT NAME: 10-24mm F/3.5-4.5 Di II VC HLD (Model B023)

DATE OF LAUNCH (in Japan): February 23, 2017

The Canon and Nikon mount models will be launched simultaneously.

PRODUCT HIGLIGHTS

1. Inheriting the broadest focal length range in its class*1 of ultra-wide-angle zoom lenses

The new Model B023 achieves a broad focal length range of 10-24mm, the largest range among ultra-wideangle zoom lenses for APS-C DSLR cameras. This is the 35mm equivalent of covering a very wide angle of view, from 16mm ultra-wide angle to 37mm semi-wide angle. A photographer can enjoy diverse wide-angle expressions with just this one lens, from dynamic landscapes far beyond the normal human field of vision to simple, casual snapshots.

*1 Among ultra-wide-angle zoom lenses for APS-C DSLR cameras (As of January, 2017; Tamron)

2. Improved optical performance across the entire zoom range

The optical design of the new Model B023 consists of 16 lens elements in 11 groups. Special lens elements are utilized in an optimum configuration of one LD (Low Dispersion) lens element, one XLD glass element, one molded glass aspherical element, and one hybrid aspherical lens. While curbing an increase in the size of the optical system, the new lens very effectively compensates for a wide variety of aberrations in the entire zoom range, including transverse chromatic aberration, comatic aberration and distortions that tend to become more prominent with a wide-angle lens.

Tamron’s highly regarded BBAR (Broad-Band Anti-Reflection) Coating and the optical design paying close attention to internal reflections in the lens barrel also curb the effects of harmful light rays that tend to occur with a wide-angle lens, achieving excellent resistance against ghosting and flare seen in backlighting situations.

3. Vibration Compensation that is especially useful in low light conditions

In response to the requests of many customers who have asked the company to equip a wide-angle lens with image stabilization, we have now installed Tamron’s acclaimed VC (Vibration Compensation) on the new Model B023. Optimizing the actuator and the control algorithm has made it possible to incorporate the VC, while maintaining the compact design of the previous Model B001. The VC especially enhances the photographer’s freedom in handheld shooting at dusk or in a dimly lit room, and under other relatively low light conditions, as the mechanism proves particularly effective in the shooting conditions with slower shutter speeds.

4. Equipped for the first time with the new HLD with outstanding driving power and stability

Tamron’s new HLD (High/Low Torque Modulated Drive Motor) has been developed for use as the AF drive system for Model B023. With its outstanding driving power and stability, the HLD is capable of smoothly controlling the AF mechanism of the new Model B023 that is actually equipped with large focusing lens elements. When shooting in AF mode, the Full-time Manual Focus override allows you to instantly make fine focusing adjustments manually, without having to switch between modes.

5. Compressed into a compact body with structural ingenuity

While enhancing image quality, adding new functions and substantially improving the basic performance, Model B023’s space-saving design has ensured an optimum configuration for components such as the VC and AF unit, thus successfully reducing overall length compared to the previous Model B001. The lightweight and compact body with outstanding ease of use will prove to be very well-balanced when attached to an APS-C DSLR camera.

6. An even more user-friendly lens with Fluorine Coating and Moisture-Resistant Construction

The front surface of the foremost lens element is coated with a protective fluorine compound that is waterand oil-repellant. The lens surface is easier to wipe clean and is less vulnerable to the damaging effects of dirt, dust, moisture and fingerprints, allowing for much easier maintenance. For greater protection when shooting outdoors, leak-proof seals throughout the lens barrel help protect your equipment.

7. Electromagnetic diaphragm system now used also for Nikon-mount lenses

An electromagnetic diaphragm system, which has been a standard feature for Canon-mount lenses, is now employed in Nikon-mount lenses*2. More precise diaphragm and aperture control is possible because the diaphragm blades are driven and controlled by a motor through electronic pulse signals.

*2 Available only with cameras compatible with the electromagnetic diaphragm (D3100, D3200, D3300, D5000, D5100, D5200, D5300, D5500, D7000, D7100, D7200) (As of January, 2017; Tamron)

8. Compatible with TAMRON TAP-in ConsoleTM, an optional accessory product

The optional TAP-in Console provides a USB connection to your personal computer, enabling you to easily update your lens’s firmware as well as customize features including fine adjustments to the AF and VC.

9. External design placing importance on functionality and ease of use

While inheriting the design that makes use of a lot of organic curves and the delicately polished form down to fine details that characterize the SP lens series, the new Model B023 comes with a highly sophisticated design that also places much importance on the lens’s functionality and ease of use, featuring an overall form that faithfully encompasses the internal structures within, a slim Luminous Gold brand ring, the switch shape and the distance-scale window design.

SPECIFICATIONS

Model : B023

Focal Length : 10-24mm

Maximum Aperture : F/3.5-4.5

Angle of View (diagonal) : 108°44 ‘ – 60°2 ‘ (for APS-C format)

– 60°2 (for APS-C format) Optical Construction : 16 elements in 11groups

Minimum Object Distance : 0.24m (9.4 in)

Maximum Magnification Ratio : 1:5.3

Filter Size : φ77mm

Maximum Diameter : φ83.6mm

Length* : for Canon 84.6mm (3.3 in) for Nikon 82.1mm (3.2 in)

Weight : for Canon 440g (15.5 oz) for Nikon 440g (15.5 oz)

Aperture Blades : 7 (circular diaphragm)

Minimum Aperture : F/22-29

Image Stabilization Performance : 4 Stops (CIPA Standards Compliant) For Canon: EOS-80D is used / For Nikon: D7200 is used

Standard Accessories : Lens hood, Lens caps

Compatible Mounts : Canon, Nikon

Specifications, appearance, functionality, etc. are subject to change without prior notice.

* Length is the distance from the front tip of the lens to the lens mount face.

Lens Exterior

MTF/ Optical Construction

About Tamron Co., Ltd.

“New Eyes for Industry” is Tamron’s philosophy. This creed is consistent with the company’s position as a manufacturer of a wide range of original optical products, from interchangeable lenses for SLR cameras to various optical devices for both the general consumer and OEM. Tamron makes optical products that contribute to a range of different industries and will continue to devote its rich creativity and leading-edge technical prowess to various industrial fields. Furthermore, Tamron is fully aware of its responsibility to the environment and aspires to help preserve the natural environment in all of its business activities.

Optical Product Line-up:

Interchangeable lenses for SLR cameras, digital camera lenses, video camera lenses, lenses for automotive applications, IP and CCTV lenses, lenses for long wavelength infrared cameras, ultra precision optical components and more.