SPARK Photo Festival and Juried Contest

The SPARK Photography festival runs every April in the Peterborough, Northumberland and Kawartha Lakes Region and part of this festival is a Juried Exhibition sponsored by HP.

Each year we run a Juried Photography Contest from which 30 photographers images will be printed. matted and displayed by SPARK in a venue for the month of April. Submit your photograph and SPARK does all the rest. This years Juried Competition is themed Reflections and is promising to be just as exciting as last years event. The main goal of this competition is to help elevate photography as an art form in our region and to provide a venue that helps recognize Ontario photographers. To this end we have again secured the Lett Architectural Office for the exhibition during the month of April 2018. This space provides a gallery like setting which highlights the chosen 30 photographs. We are extremely happy to have secured HP Canada as our prize sponsor and will again be awarding a Best of the Show, 1st Place, 2nd Place and 3rd Place prizes, as well as a random book prize (donated from Fireklix Imaging and Design) selected from all the entries.

We are also extremely fortunate to have the same two well-recognized judges confirmed again this year: Rick Bell and Charles van den Ouden. Their willingness to share and discuss their choices of the winning images was extremely helpful and instructive to all photographers. A reception gala will open the exhibition at which refreshments will be provided and the prizes will be awarded.

The final date for submission being: February 9th, 2018. Entries are now open. For more information on this years contest please go to: http://www.sparkphotofestival.org/submit-to-the-juried-exhibit/