Coming to Montréal and Toronto this March! Portraits in a New Dimension

Professional Lighting Seminars

Join Swiss fashion and advertising photographer Jessica Keller for a full day professional lighting seminar. Take your lighting game to the next level as you build your studio lighting skills with one of the most dynamic, engaging instructors from the European photo scene. This full day is ideal for intermediate to professional photographers.

Separate yourself from the competition, become more proficient and efficient and increase your profitability! Learn how to properly light a high key portrait with a subject dressed in white, how to freeze action by using HS or Fast Flash Durations and how to get the most from your lighting gear with minimal post-processing.

High Key | Continuous Light | HS | High Speed Flash

After completing this seminar, you will have better knowledge of the characteristics of light, how to control light, how to make light work for you and how to spend more time with your camera and less time on your computer.

There will also be a two-hour “Open House” where participants can ask detailed questions and test equipment from the co-sponsors.

Toronto
March 29, 2017
Album Studio

92 Geary Avenue

Toronto, ON M6H 2B6
Studio Photo Service

222 Rue Notre Dame Ouest

Montréal, QC H2Y 1T3
Seminar:

10:00am – 4:00pm

Open House:

Open House:
4:00pm – 6:00pm
Seminar:

10:00am – 4:00pm

Open House:

4:00pm – 6:00pm

$150 inclusive

$150 inclusive
Coffee, tea, cold drinks, snacks and catered lunch are included.

Register Now at:

https://professional-lighting.eventbrite.ca Register Now at:

https://declairage-professionnel.eventbrite.ca

Agenda

Light theory

Portraits

White on white Para 222

HMI and flash

HS

High Speed Flash

About Jessica Keller

Softboxes, Octaboxes, reflectors, Paras … the options are endless. What light suits which situation the best?

Jessica Keller has got different solutions and pushes you to think outside the softbox, to see light in new ways and to control light like you never have before.

Born in Zurich, Switzerland, Jessica spent five years studying photography in South Africa where the stunning landscapes and remarkable people awakened her passion for photography.

After her return to Switzerland, Jessica assumed her position as photographer and consultant at broncolor headquarters in Allschwil. She has since travelled throughout Europe and Asia to hold lighting seminars. Jessica brings a youthful vibrancy to her seminars – her skill and knowledge are inspirational; her affable nature is only matched by her enthusiasm for helping you become a better photographer.

To get a better idea of Jessica’s photography skills and style, view her website: www.jessica-keller.com. Her most recent work is on her Instagram feed: @jessicakellerphotography

