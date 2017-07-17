Events

The Art and Importance of Printing Photographs

Posted by on July 17, 2017 at 4:41 pm

Printing Photographs

Looking to print your photographs but don’t know where to begin?

Join photographer David Librach (www.dlphotography.ca) from ILFORD Galerie & Phil Neilsen of Hahnemuhle as they discuss the importance of printing your photos, where to start your journey, and how to choose the perfect inkjet paper. Participants will have a chance to have their own photo printed on one of the great ILFORD Galerie or Hahnemuhle papers as well as be entered in a draw to win some incredible prizes. Registration is free but space is limited so be sure to register early to secure your spot.

Location

Henry’s Toronto
119 Church Street,
Toronto, ON M5C 2G5

Date and Time

Fri, 28 July 2017, 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM EDT
Fri, 28 Jul 2017, 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM EDT

>> REGISTER NOW

