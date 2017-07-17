The Art and Importance of Printing Photographs

Looking to print your photographs but don’t know where to begin?

Join photographer David Librach (www.dlphotography.ca) from ILFORD Galerie & Phil Neilsen of Hahnemuhle as they discuss the importance of printing your photos, where to start your journey, and how to choose the perfect inkjet paper. Participants will have a chance to have their own photo printed on one of the great ILFORD Galerie or Hahnemuhle papers as well as be entered in a draw to win some incredible prizes. Registration is free but space is limited so be sure to register early to secure your spot.

Location