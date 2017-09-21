PHOTONews Print Magazine Renewal – 2017

PHOTONews would need our existing subscribers who subscribed to our print magazine before Jan 1, 2017 to renew their subscription for auditing purpose.

This is a FREE RENEWAL and can make sure you to keep receiving the free magazine in the coming 3 years.

*Please renew your subscription by completing this online form before Oct 1, 2017.

We cannot mail you the free print issue magazine if we don’t receive the renewal by the due date.

We’ve also sent an individual email to all related subscribers on Aug 16, 2017 about this renewal notice.

In case you don’t receive it, please check your junk box. Or otherwise you can simply renew your subscription below:

*You don’t need to renew if you subscribed on or after Jan 1st, 2017

**If you never subscribe before, please use the new subscriber page instead.