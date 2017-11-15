Leica M-P Special Edition Commemorates Canada’s 150th Anniversary

Leica Canada has announced a special limited edition M-P camera to celebrate Canada’s 150th Anniversary.

The Leica M-P (Typ 240) “Canada Edition” set will include a special red cowhide leather Leica M-P (Typ 240), a Leica Summicron-M 35mm f/2.0 ASPH. lens and a red rope strap. With only 25 units available exclusively in North America, the set features commemorative design details, including the iconic Canada 150 emblem.

“150 years is an important milestone for the confederation of Canada and we’re honoured to mark the momentous occasion with a special set perfect for capturing all the stunning landscapes, scenes and residents that this wonderful country is known for,” said Jim Wagner, Vice President of the Photographic Division at Leica Camera.

The Leica M-P (Typ 240) “Canada Edition” body features a striking silver chrome finish on the top cover and bottom plate, with a rich red cowhide leather enveloping the middle chassis. The top plate is engraved with the Canada 150 emblem. The four diamond shapes forming the base of the maple leaf on the emblem represent Canada’s four original provinces in 1867 during the Confederation, while the remaining nine diamond formations represent the provinces and territories that have joined since.

The special edition Leica Summicron-M 35mm f/2.0 ASPH lens also bears the commemorative Canada 150 emblem on the depth of field scale.

The technical specifications of the Leica M-P (Typ 240) “Canada Edition” Set are identical to those of the classic Leica M-P (Typ 240) and Leica Summicron-M 35mm f/2.0 ASPH. lens. The Leica M-P (Typ 240) features breath-taking quality, unmatched handling, and supreme resolution which, in conjunction with the Leica Maestro processor, enable the camera to produce exceptional imagery.

The Leica Summicron-M 35mm f/2.0 ASPH lens is compact, and perfect for capturing everything from the majestic Canadian Rockies to the bustling streets of Quebec City.

The Leica M-P (Typ 240) “Canada Edition” Set will be available at Leica boutiques, stores, and dealers in North America beginning in late December 2017.

For more information on Leica products please visit www.leicacamerausa.com, or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.