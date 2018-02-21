EIZO offers ease-of-use colour management for Ilford Galerie prestige range

15th February 2018 – ILFORD is pleased to announce the support of ILFORD Galerie Prestige papers by EIZO Quick Colour Match Software.

EIZO and ILFORD Galerie users can now streamline and simplify their colour matching and printing workflow by “dragging and dropping” a photo into the Quick Colour Match software.

EIZO’s Quick Colour Match will automatically adjust your compatible ColorEdge monitor’s gain, brightness, gamma, and colour space to create a profile optimized for the selected ILFORD Galerie paper and printer device.

Photographers and artists can focus more on creating, editing and printing their images when using Adobe Photoshop and EIZO’s Quick Colour Match solution.

A complete list of supported ILFORD Galerie papers and printers can be found here – www.ilfordgalerie.ca/eizo

EIZO Quick Colour Match Colour Management Software.

Quick Colour Match is a screen-to-print colour matching software solution that simplifies colour management system settings for artists and photographers. Quick Colour Match is an answer to the complexity of the screen-to-print workflow and offers an option to users who want to simplify CMS settings while achieving color-accurate photos using the paper of their choice.

Quick Colour Match was developed under a first-ever collaboration between EIZO and Adobe, Canon, and Epson. By combining the know-how and expertise of these creative industry leaders, and now extending to paper specialists, EIZO is continuing to expand the capabilities of its software solution to streamline the colour matching and printing workflow for photo enthusiasts and professional photographers alike.

Most monitors in EIZO’s ColorEdge lineup support Quick Colour Match software, including its newest models, giving ColorEdge users more options to have a complete and reliable colour workflow for realizing creative photographic projects.

About EIZO

EIZO (TSE:6737), which means image in Japanese, is a visual technology company that develops and manufactures high-end display solutions. EIZO integrates hardware and software technologies with consulting, web hosting, and other services to help customers in business, graphics, gaming, medicine, maritime, air traffic control, and other fields work more comfortably, efficiently, and creatively.

Headquartered in Hakusan, Japan, EIZO has R&D and manufacturing facilities in Japan, China, Germany, and the US, and representation in more than 80 countries.

About ILFORD Imaging

Established in 1879, ILFORD is one of the oldest photographic brands in the industry. With a history that spans over 135 years, ILFORD has been synonymous with professional quality from traditional analogue film and paper to providing inkjet paper for today’s photo quality printers.

For further information about the full range of ILFORD GALERIE Prestige products, please visit www.ilfordgalerie.ca