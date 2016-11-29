Holiday Gift Guide 2016

News

Gift Guide 2016 Vanguard

 

Vanguard Sedona

Sedona 45 Blackpack
Regular: CAD$99.99

Special: CAD$79.99

Buy

Vanguard VEO Mondtrop

VEO 264 Monpod
Regular: CAD$89.99

Special: CAD$79.99

Buy

CactusLogo    Wireless Flash Systems

Cactus V6, RF60, CB-60

Buy Cactus V6 and RF60, Get CB-60 Soft Box for 50% OFF

Special: CAD$411.98   Buy

Metz Flash TTL for Canon, Nikon, Sony, Pentax, Four Thirds

Metz + LumiQuest

Buy a Metz Flash(Metz 64AF1, 52AF1 or 44AF2) get a
LumiQuest Softbox III $80 Value FREE  


64af1

Metz 64AF1 + Softbox III

Special: CAD$459.99

Buy


52af1

Metz 52AF1 + Softbox III

Special: CAD$344.99

Buy


44af2

Metz 44AF2 + Softbox III

Special: CAD$292.99

Buy

hahnemuhle

HMSAMPLE6

Matte Smooth Sample Pack
Regular: CAD$21.00

Special: CAD$16.99

Buy

HMSAMPLE7

Matte Textured Sample Pack
Regular: CAD$21.00

Special: CAD$16.99

Buy

HMSAMPLE8

Gloss Sample Pack
Regular: CAD$9.99

Special: CAD$18.99

Buy

Ilford Galerie Professional Inkjet Photo Paper

IG2002527

Prestige Gold Mono Silk Pack
Regular: CAD$11.00

Special: CAD$7.98

Buy

IG2004976

FineArt Paper Discovery Pack
Regular: CAD$35.00

Special: CAD$24.99

Buy 

IG2004977

Smooth Silk Discovery Pack
Regular: CAD$24.99

Special: CAD$17.95

Buy 

