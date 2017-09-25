FUJIFILM LAUNCHES ULTRA-COMPACT X-E3

Fujifilm North America has announced the launch of a new ultra-compact rangefinder style mirrorless digital camera, the X-E3, featuring the latest 24.3MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS III image sensor and the X-Processor Pro high-speed image processing engine and a new image recognition algorithm. The camera is the most compact and lightweight model within the X Series interchangeable lens camera range with a 0.39 inch, 2,360K-dot OLED color viewfinder.

Several unique features include a Focus Lever on the rear side of the camera that allows you to use joystick-type operations in eight directions to easily select a focus area, and precision-milled aluminum dials on the top plate, giving the camera a premium feel and a distinctive look. The Exposure Compensation Dial now has the C position for exposure compensation up to ±5 stops, and there is an Auto mode selector lever for selecting the fully-automatic Advanced SR Auto mode.

The Fujifilm system includes 25 high-performance FUJINON X Mount lenses for ultimate versatility

Exceptional Autofocus Tracking and High-Speed Response

The FUJIFILM X-E3 features a large phase detection autofocus (AF) area for enhanced tracking performance for moving subjects – Fujifilm reps report that the X-E3 is able to track moving subjects half the size, and moving twice as fast as previous models.

Video Features

The X-E3 supports Full HD and 4K video recording. You can shoot Film Simulations in-camera for creative high-resolution footage. 4K video can be recorded at [3840 x 2160] 29.97p, 25p, 24p, or 23.98P, at 100Mbps.

Fast Performer!

The X-E3 features high-speed response times. Start-up time is just 0.4 seconds, shooting interval is 0.25 seconds, shutter time lag is just 0.05 seconds and autofocus speed can be as fast as 0.06 seconds. The X-E3 shoots 5.0fps with live-view.

Enhanced Connectivity

The X-E3 is the first X Series model to feature Bluetooth® low energy wireless communication. You can pair the camera with a smartphone or tablet for easy transfer of pictures using the free FUJIFILM Camera Remote application.

Intuitive Touchscreen Control

The X-E3 features a high-resolution 3.0 inch 1.04M-dot static touchscreen LCD monitor for easy, intuitive operations in a variety of shooting and playback modes. The touchscreen can be used to select the focus area or focus on a specific point before taking a picture. In playback mode, you can swipe or scroll through images, double-tap to enlarge, drag an image once enlarged, and use pinch-out and pinch-in sizing. You can also create customized camera functions by swiping left, right, up and down on the touchscreen panel.

New Macro Lens

Accompanying the new camera will be a new XF80mmF2.8 R LM OIS WR Macro Lens, the first 1.0x magnification mid-telephoto macro lens in the X Series range of interchangeable lenses. With a focal length equivalent to 122mm (in the 35mm format) and a maximum aperture of F2.8 the lens is expected to produce beautiful bokeh.

FUJINON XF80mmF2.8 R LM OIS WR Macro Lens

The new XF80mmF2.8 R LM OIS WR is a lightweight, mid-telephoto X-mount macro lens designed to deliver excellent results from Fujifilm’s unique X-Trans CMOS sensor. The XF80mmF2.8 R LM OIS WR features 16 elements in 12 groups, including one aspherical lens, one Super ED lens and three ED lenses. The lens is compatible with all FUJIFILM X Series interchangeable system cameras and is Weather-sealed at eleven points around the barrel for weather and dust resistance; operates as low as 14 degrees Fahrenheit / -10 degrees Celsius.

The XF80mmF2.8 R LM OIS WR has enhanced AF capabilities utilizing a Floating Focus System to suppress aberration. Designed to be weather and dust resistant, the lens features Optical Image Stabilization and a fluorine front lens element coating to reduce the effects of smudges, water and dirt.

Availability and Pricing

The new FUJIFILM X-E3 will be available in three versions in late September 2017.

The X-E3 Body, Black or Silver will be available for CAD $1,149.99. The X-E3 Body with XF18-55mm Lens Kit, Black or Silver will be available for CAD $1,649.99 and the X-E3 Body with XF23mmF2 R WR Lens Kit, Black or Silver will be available for CAD $1,449.99.

The new FUJINON XF80mmF2.8 R LM OIS WR lens will be available in November 2017 for CAD $ $1,599.99.

FUJIFILM Adds Wide Angle GF Lens to GFX Medium Format Mirrorless Camera System

FUJIFILM North America Corporation has announced the sixth in the series of interchangable lenses for the GFX 50S Medium Format Mirrorless camera system. The new FUJINON GF45mmF2.8 R WR wide angle lens has a focal length equivalent to 36mm (in the 35mm format) and a maximum aperture of F2.8. Compact and lightweight, weighing just 490g, this lens is ideal for street and documentary photography.

The new GF45mmF2.8 R WR is the sixth interchangeable GF lens to be added for the FUJIFILM GFX 50S medium format mirrorless digital camera system. Taking advantage of the mirrorless system’s structure, the G Mount has a short flange back distance of just 26.7mm to reduce the back focus distance as much as possible to prevent vignetting and achieve edge-to-edge sharpness.

The lens features 11 elements in 8 groups, including one aspherical lens and two ED lenses. The GF45mmF2.8 R WR lens features Nano GI coating to suppress ghosting and flare, and a 9 blade aperture to create smooth and circular bokeh. The lens is designed to be weather and dust resistant capable of operating in environments as cold as 14°F/-10°C.

Availability and Pricing

The new FUJINON GF45mmF2.8 R WR lens will be available in November 2017 for CAD $2,124.99.