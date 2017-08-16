Tamron lenses awarded with two prestigious EISA Awards in 2017

August 15, 2017, Saitama, Japan – Tamron Co., Ltd. (President & CEO: Shiro Ajisaka), a leading manufacturer of optics for diverse applications, announced that the European Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) presented its EISA Awards 2017-2018 to two Tamron lenses; SP 150-600mm F/5-6.3 Di VC USD G2 (Model A022) for “EISA DSLR ZOOM LENS 2017-2018” and 18-400mm F/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD (Model B028) for “EISA PHOTO INNOVATION 2017-2018.”

The SP 150-600mm F/5-6.3 Di VC USD G2 (Model A022) is the evolutionary second version of the globally acclaimed Model A011. Model A022 also received the 2017 TIPA Award for BEST DSLR TELEPHOTO ZOOM LENS, making this a double title achievement. Additionally, the 18-400mm F/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD (Model B028) lens, the world’s first* ultra-telephoto all-in-one zoom lens for APS-C DSLR cameras to achieve a focal length range of 18-400mm and a 22.2x zoom ratio, won in the PHOTO INNOVATION category — a first for Tamron — in recognition of its outstanding innovation.

The second generation (hence ‘G2’) of Tamron’s SP 150-600mm F/5-6.3 Di VC USD ultra-telephoto zoom lens makes an attractive lens even better. The speed and accuracy of the autofocus system have been improved, as has the effectiveness of the built-in VC (Vibration Compensation) system. A ‘Flex Zoom Lock’ mechanism keeps the lens barrel fixed at any chosen focal length. The Fluorine Coating and Moisture-Resistant Construction make the lens less vulnerable to dirt, dust and moisture. The optional TAP-in Console allows the owner to easily update the firmware as well as customize features including fine adjustments to the autofocus and Vibration Compensation.

18-400mm F/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD (Model B028)

“EISA PHOTO INNOVATION 2017-2018”

The Tamron 18-400mm F/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD challenges our preconceptions about what we can expect from a super zoom lens. In addition to offering the broadest zoom range of any interchangeable lens in the world, at 22.2x, it also includes an effective image stabilization system to improve sharpness at lower shutter speeds, and weather resistant seals to allow users to keep shooting even in adverse weather conditions. Although especially suited to travel, safari and sports photographers, the Tamron 18-400mm F/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD will also appeal to any photographer looking for a single lens solution to cover all their shooting needs.

About the EISA Award

The European Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) presents awards each year to products judged to be the best in Photography, Mobile Devices, Hi-Fi, Home Theatre Audio, Home Theatre Display & Video and In-Car Electronics categories. A panel of editors from over 50 leading imaging, sound, and electronic industry magazines in 23 countries review and vote determine the leading products on the market.

Tamron has received 22 EISA Awards

The receipt of this prestigious award marks the 19th year Tamron has won an EISA Award, and the 12th consecutive year since 2006.

