Deer Story

I was recently asked why I am so passionate about photographing deer and at ﬁrst, I wasn’t sure what to respond. It felt like such a simple question because my love for animals runs deeper than my love for humans, but I decided to take the time to really think about my answer.

Canon Mark III – 70-200mm lens at 200mm. 1-640sec at F2.8 ISO 400

When I was a kid, I remember driving up to the cottage with my dad and he would always spot deer on the drive. I would never see them. Either my eyesight was not as sharp as my dad’s or I was just not looking in the right area. It drove me absolutely crazy! It was the type of wild animal I always wanted to see, but never was able to until I was much older.



Canon Mark III – 70-200mm lens at 200mm. 1-320sec at F2.8

With my passion for photography and the outdoors, spotting deer became a fun activity. I wanted to ﬁgure out a different approach to photographing them, so I decided to take the time to document them with my own eyes before picking up the camera.



Canon Mark III, 70-200mm lens at 168mm. 1-800 sec at F2.8 ISO 1000

By taking the time to be with them, to follow and understand more about the species, I became able to recognize their personalities. I can now spot deer that I have already seen by the way they walk, eat and its look. It was time for me to pick up my DSLR and document their unique personalities. In my mind, just like a portrait photographer, but I can’t control the subject. I need to be at the right spot, at the right moment.Some days you can’t ﬁnd any while other days you can spot a herd. I grew fond of the challenge.

Canon Mark III with 70-200mm lens at 200mm. 1-320 sec at F2.8 ISO 1000

It gets you out of your comfort zone, to disconnect from everything. It helps me cope with my anxiety.

Deer are unique, they give out a calming spirit while being constantly alert. They are curious, and, most importantly, they don’t try to be who they aren’t. Sometimes the world forgets what authenticity means. Being with deer allows me to remember about how important it is to be yourself.



Mark III 70-200mm lens at 180mm. 1-500 sec at F2.8 ISO 1000

So why am I so passionate about photographing deer? By taking time to document their personalities and ways of life, it has allowed me to grow as a better person. To feel a little more calmer in this fast moving world.



Mark III 70-200mm lens at 190mm. 1-160sec at F2.8 ISO 1250

Mark III 70-200mm at 200mm 1-640sec at F2.8 ISO 400

