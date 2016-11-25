Broncolor Black Friday Holiday Savings Just For You!

Time to do some re “stocking”! 20% Off Broncolor Accessories

This is the perfect time for you to get the Broncolor Accessories you have been wanting to purchase. 20% Off on Broncolor Accessories including Light Modifiers, Softboxes and Paras. Only Accessories Items that start with BR33.XXX.XX are eligible at discounted price. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other discounts or promotions.

Offer valid from Nov 25th to Dec 23rd, 2016.

Biggest Broncolor Trade-In Promotion is Back

Trade up to the Broncolor family of Professional Lighting Systems – your old lights are worth more now than ever before. It’s the perfect time to get the lighting control that you’ve always wanted. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other discounts or promotions. Trade in your professional studio packs, battery power packs and lampheads – ! trade-in credit equal to:

20% savings on the purchase of Move Kits with MobiLED lampheads

20% savings on the purchase of Scoro E with Pulso G or Unilite lampheads

25% savings on the purchase of Scoro S with Pulso G or Unilite lampheads

Offer valid from Sep 15th to Dec 15th, 2016.

For more details, please contact Will Prentice at will@amplis.com