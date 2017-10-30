Tamron announces the launch of a new ultra-telephoto zoom lens with fast and precise AF, superior image quality and a lightweight, compact design

100-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di VC USD (Model A035)

October 26, 2017, Saitama, Japan -Tamron Co., Ltd. (President & CEO: Shiro Ajisaka), a leading manufacturer of optics for diverse applications, announces the launch of a new ultra-telephoto zoom lens, 100-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di VC USD (Model A035), for full-frame Canon and Nikon DSLR cameras.

The Model A035 delivers fast and precise AF performance and consistently powerful VC (Vibration Compensation) 4 stops*1 benefits thanks to the high-speed Dual MPU (Micro-Processing Unit) control system that is found in the latest Tamron lens models. The advanced optical design of Model A035 includes three LD (Low Dispersion) lens elements for aberration reduction and Tamron’s original eBAND Coating for superior anti-reflection performance. At 1,115g (39.3 oz), the new lens is the lightest in its class*2 and features magnesium alloy in key areas of the lens barrel to ensure weight reduction, and improve strength and portability. Model A035 is compatible with Tamron’s 1.4X tele converter and the Tamron TAP-in ConsoleTM that enables lens customizations for focus adjustments, VC mechanism adjustments and more. Additionally, an Arca Swiss compatible tripod mount is available as an optional accessory.



Model: A035 Model: A035

*Lens tripod ring mounted on a lens. Model A035TM – Tripod mount is an option.

PRODUCT NAME DATE OF LAUNCH 100-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di VC USD (Model A035）. November 16, 2017

The Canon and Nikon mount models will be launched simultaneously.

*1 CIPA Standard Compliant. For Canon:EOS-5DMKIII is used. For Nikon: D810 is used.

*2 Among 100-400mm F/4.5-6.3 lenses for 35mm full-frame DSLR cameras (As of October, 2017; Tamron)

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

High-speed Dual MPU (Micro-Processing Unit) control system delivers quick and highly

responsive autofocus performance plus outstanding VC image stabilization

The Dual MPU system includes an MPU dedicated to vibration compensation processing, enhancing the computational capacity of the entire system. An MPU with built-in DSP (Digital Signal Processor) provides high-speed digital signal processing and achieves outstanding autofocus performance and vibration compensation, both indispensable for ultra-telephoto photography.

Superb image quality in an ultra-telephoto zoom lens

The Model A035 includes three LD (Low Dispersion) lens elements for optimal optical design and aberration correction. Lighter weight, increased light transmission and crisp images with excellent contrast are achieved by reducing the number of lens elements while ensuring an appropriate balance with aberration correction. The A035 has minimum object distance (MOD) of 1.5 m (59 in) and a maximum magnification ratio of 1:3.6 for close-up work.

Exclusive eBAND Coating reduces flare and ghosting

The new A035 features Tamron’s eBAND (Extended Bandwidth & Angular-Dependency) Coating, which has an extremely low refractive index and fine multiple-layer coating technology, to achieve outstanding antireflection performance. BBAR (Broad-Band Anti-Reflection) Coating, with excellent antireflection characteristics, increases light transmission. These coating technologies greatly reduce the ghosting and flare that can occur when subjects are backlit.

Lightest weight, 1,115 g (39.3 oz) lens in the ultra-telephoto zoom lens class*, and only 196.5 mm (7.7 in) long

Magnesium alloy is used in key areas of the lens barrel to improve weight reduction, strength and portability. Total length of 196.5 mm (Nikon mount) means a compact size for an ultra-telephoto zoom lens covering up to 400 mm, and the A035 can therefore be easily carried in a standard camera bag. Combined with excellent vibration compensation functions, the compact size enables successful handheld ultra-telephoto photography.

*Among 100-400mm F/4.5-6.3 lenses for 35mm full-frame DSLR cameras (As of October, 2017; Tamron)

Optional accessory tripod mount is Arca-Swiss compatible

An Arca-Swiss style tripod mount is available as an optional accessory. Designed exclusively for Model A035, it provides quick and secure attachment to a tripod and greater stability. An easy-to-hold grip shape includes an expanded mounting plane, and the use of magnesium helps achieve lighter weight, thereby further facilitating handheld photography.

Compatible with tele converters and TAP-in Console

Model A035 is compatible with tele converters designed exclusively for Tamron lenses to achieve 1.4X and 2X the original focal length*. It’s also compatible with Tamron’s TAP-in Console (Model TAP-01), an optional accessory enabling users to update lens firmware and customize the lens settings, including adjustments of focusing positions for autofocusing and the operation modes for the lens’s Vibration Compensation system.

*Use of the 1.4× tele converter results in light reduction of 1 F stop; use of the 2× tele converter results in the loss of 2 F stops.

Available focusing mode when used with 100-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di VC USD (Model A035)

When using viewfinder When using live view mode With 1.4x tele converter AF*1*2/MF AF*2/MF With 2.0x tele converter MF AF*2/MF

*1 Autofocus functions normally on any camera that offers F/8 autofocusing (see your camera’s instruction manual for your camera’s ability).

*2 Subjects with low contrast and/or luminosity values can sometimes result in out-of-focus images.

Moisture-Resistant Construction and Fluorine Coating for enhanced weather protection

The surface of the front element is coated with a protective fluorine compound that has excellent water- and oil-repellant qualities. The front surface is easier to wipe clean and is less vulnerable to the damaging effects of dirt, dust, moisture or oily fingerprints, allowing for much easier maintenance. Also, with active use of the A035 for outdoor photography likely, sealant is used in each of the movable and joining areas of the lens barrel to resist the intrusion of moisture.

Electromagnetic diaphragm system now used also for Nikon-mount lenses

An electromagnetic diaphragm system, which has been a standard feature for Canon-mount lenses, is now employed in Nikon-mount lenses*. More precise diaphragm and aperture control is possible because the diaphragm blades are driven and controlled by a built-in motor through electronic pulse signals.

* Available only with cameras compatible with the electromagnetic diaphragm (D5, D4s, D4, D3X, Df, D850，D810, D810A, D800, D800E, D750, D600, D610, D300S, D500, D7500, D7200, D7100, D7000, D5600, D5500, D5300, D5200, D5100, D5000, D3400, D3300, D3200, D3100). (As of October, 2017; Tamron)

External design places importance on functionality and ease of use

While inheriting the design that makes use of many organic curves and the delicately polished form down to fine details that characterize the SP lens series, the new Model A035 comes with a highly sophisticated design that also places a lot of importance on the lens’s functionality and ease of use, featuring an overall form that faithfully encompasses the internal structures within, a slim Luminous Gold brand ring and the switch shape design.

SPECIFICATIONS

Model : A035 Focal Length : 100-400mm Maximum Aperture : F/4.5-6.3 Angle of View (diagonal) : 24°24′ – 6°12‘ (for full-frame format) : 15°54′ – 4°01‘ (for APS-C format) Optical Construction : 17 elements in 11 groups Minimum Object Distance : 1.5m ( 59 in) Maximum Magnification Ratio : 1:3.6 Filter Size : φ67mm Maximum Diameter : φ86.2mm Length** : for Canon 199mm (7.8 in) : for Nikon 196.5mm (7.7 in) Weight : for Canon 1,135g (40 oz) : for Nikon 1,115g (39.3 oz) Aperture Blades : 9 (circular diaphragm) Minimum Aperture : F/32-45 Image Stabilization Performance : 4 stops (CIPA Standards Compliant)(For Canon : EOS 5DMarkIII is used / For Nikon: D810 is used) Standard Accessories : Lens hood, Lens caps Optional Accessories : Tripod mount, Teleconverter (1.4x, 2.0x), TAP-in ConsoleTM Compatible Mounts : Canon, Nikon

* Length is the distance from the front tip of the lens to the lens mount face.

Specifications, appearance, functionality, etc. are subject to change without prior notice.